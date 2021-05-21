Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Golubev, Cilic crash out of Gonet Geneva Open in Switzerland

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 May 2021, 12:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev and Croatian Marin Cilic failed to stroll into the semifinals of the men’s doubles event at the Gonet Geneva Open in Switzerland, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the quarterfinal-match the Kazakh-Croatian duo was eliminated by South African Raven Klaasen and Japanese Ben McLachlan seeded third at the tournament. Klaasen and McLachlan needed 1 h 22 minutes to defeat Golubev and Cilic in straight sets 6-3, 7-6.

It bears to remind that the Kazakh-Croatian tandem stunned wildcard Arthur Cazaux of France and Hanwen Li of China in the opening round.

The prize pool of the tournament exceeds €400,000.


