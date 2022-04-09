Go to the main site
    Golovkin vs Murata unification bout kicks off in Japan

    9 April 2022, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gennady Golovkin vs Ryota Murata unification bout has kicked off in Saitama, Japan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (41-1-1,36 KOs) and Japanese Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) are fighting for WBA and IBF middleweight titles.

    Before the fight both boxers attended the weigh-in ceremony on 8 April. During the ceremonial weigh-in Golovkin and Murata weighed at 72.5kg each.

    The much-awaited bout is aired by Kazakhstan’s Qazsport and Qazaqstan TV channels.

    It bears to remind that the Golovkin vs Murata unification bout had been postponed earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

