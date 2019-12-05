Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Golovkin & Ronaldo announce joint project

    5 December 2019, 10:28

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer, IBF and IBO middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin and world football star Cristiano Ronaldo have announced a joint project, Kazinform reported.

    The a thletes in their Instagram accounts posted photos where they shoot in Turin for DAZN.

    «Had a great time seeing my friend @cristiano today! There is something exciting in the works with @daznglobal – can’t wait for everyone to see», Golovking wrote under his photo on Instagram.

    Portuguese footballer has gifted GGG a Juventus T-shirt. Golovkin, in turn, bestowed Ronaldo the boxing gloves.

    «Working on an exciting new project for @daznglobal with a special friend. Great to see you, @gggboxing!» commented Ronaldo.

    Note that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular stars on Instagram with 191 million followers. Gennady has about 3.8 million Instagram followers.

    It should be noted that in October Golovkin won two vacant IBF and IBO middleweight belts defeating Ukrainian Sergey Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Celebrities Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published