Golovkin & Ronaldo announce joint project

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
5 December 2019, 10:28
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer, IBF and IBO middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin and world football star Cristiano Ronaldo have announced a joint project, Kazinform reported.

The a thletes in their Instagram accounts posted photos where they shoot in Turin for DAZN.

«Had a great time seeing my friend @cristiano today! There is something exciting in the works with @daznglobal – can’t wait for everyone to see», Golovking wrote under his photo on Instagram.

Portuguese footballer has gifted GGG a Juventus T-shirt. Golovkin, in turn, bestowed Ronaldo the boxing gloves.

«Working on an exciting new project for @daznglobal with a special friend. Great to see you, @gggboxing!» commented Ronaldo.

Note that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular stars on Instagram with 191 million followers. Gennady has about 3.8 million Instagram followers.

It should be noted that in October Golovkin won two vacant IBF and IBO middleweight belts defeating Ukrainian Sergey Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision.

