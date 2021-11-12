Golovkin officially announces unification bout with Japan’s Murata

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s IBF/IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is set to face Japanese WBA titleholder Ryota Murata in a unification bout this December, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The showdown between Golovkin (41-1-1, 36KO) and Murata (16-2, 13KO) is scheduled to take place on December 29 in Saitama, Japan and will be aired live by DAZN.

«Big Drama in Japan. See you on December 29,» Golovkin tweeted.

It bears to remind that for both boxers the unification bout will happen after a long break. Golovkin has not fought since defeating Polish challenger Kamil Szeremeta in the 7th round of their December 2020 fight. As for Murata, he stunned Canadian Steven Butler in a five-round bout in December 2019.