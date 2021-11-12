Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Golovkin officially announces unification bout with Japan’s Murata

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 November 2021, 11:28
Golovkin officially announces unification bout with Japan’s Murata

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s IBF/IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is set to face Japanese WBA titleholder Ryota Murata in a unification bout this December, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The showdown between Golovkin (41-1-1, 36KO) and Murata (16-2, 13KO) is scheduled to take place on December 29 in Saitama, Japan and will be aired live by DAZN.

«Big Drama in Japan. See you on December 29,» Golovkin tweeted.

It bears to remind that for both boxers the unification bout will happen after a long break. Golovkin has not fought since defeating Polish challenger Kamil Szeremeta in the 7th round of their December 2020 fight. As for Murata, he stunned Canadian Steven Butler in a five-round bout in December 2019.


Kazakhstan   Boxing   Gennady Golovkin  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand