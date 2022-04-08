Golovkin, Murata attend ceremonial weigh-in in Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The weigh-in ceremony ahead of the Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin vs Japanese Ryota Murata middleweight title unification fight has been held in Saitama, Japan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

During the ceremonial weigh-in Gennady Golovkin (41-1-1,36 KOs) and Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) who are expected to clash for WBA and IBF middleweight titles this upcoming weekend weighed at 72.5kg each.

The much-awaited bout is set to take place this Saturday 9 April at 18:10 pm Nur-Sultan time. It will be aired by Kazakhstan’s Qazsport and Qazaqstan TV channels.

It bears to remind that the Golovkin vs Murata unification bout had been postponed earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.



