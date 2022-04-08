Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Golovkin, Murata attend ceremonial weigh-in in Japan

    8 April 2022, 10:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The weigh-in ceremony ahead of the Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin vs Japanese Ryota Murata middleweight title unification fight has been held in Saitama, Japan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    During the ceremonial weigh-in Gennady Golovkin (41-1-1,36 KOs) and Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) who are expected to clash for WBA and IBF middleweight titles this upcoming weekend weighed at 72.5kg each.

    The much-awaited bout is set to take place this Saturday 9 April at 18:10 pm Nur-Sultan time. It will be aired by Kazakhstan’s Qazsport and Qazaqstan TV channels.

    It bears to remind that the Golovkin vs Murata unification bout had been postponed earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku