16 September 2022, 09:36

Golovkin makes final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Canelo

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1,37KO) made a final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez (57-2-2, 39KO), Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

«I am happy to be here. Last time was four years ago, it was a long time. I think this is the biggest day for boxing right now, and the biggest gift for the fans. I feel confident, I feel strong, I feel ready. I am confident, I will win. I believe in myself, in my team and in people surrounding me. This is my true life. We are both professional athletes. His strategy is more aggressive and mine is based on experience,» Golovkin said.

Two TV channels – Qazaqstan and Qazsport – will broadcast live the bout. In Kazakhstan, the boxing evening will be aired on September 18 at 05:00 am (Nur-Sultan time). The main bout will begin after 08:00 am. The venue of the event is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.













Photo: instagram.com/gggboxing