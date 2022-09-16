Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Golovkin makes final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Canelo
16 September 2022, 09:36

Golovkin makes final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Canelo

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1,37KO) made a final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez (57-2-2, 39KO), Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

«I am happy to be here. Last time was four years ago, it was a long time. I think this is the biggest day for boxing right now, and the biggest gift for the fans. I feel confident, I feel strong, I feel ready. I am confident, I will win. I believe in myself, in my team and in people surrounding me. This is my true life. We are both professional athletes. His strategy is more aggressive and mine is based on experience,» Golovkin said.

Two TV channels – Qazaqstan and Qazsport – will broadcast live the bout. In Kazakhstan, the boxing evening will be aired on September 18 at 05:00 am (Nur-Sultan time). The main bout will begin after 08:00 am. The venue of the event is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Photo: instagram.com/gggboxing



Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Kazakhstan 3rd in latest IBA rankings
Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov 8th in latest IBF middleweight rankings
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBC rankings
Kanat Islam knocks down Argentinian fighter Javier Francisco Maciel at boxing evening in U.S.
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive