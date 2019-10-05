Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Golovkin makes final statement ahead of his fight vs. Derevyanchenko

    5 October 2019, 11:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 КО) has made a statement ahead of his fight against Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 КО), Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

    «I am thankful to all those who came to the weigh-in ceremony. Rakhmet! See you tomorrow! Can’t look forward to return to the ring!» Golovkin posted in Instagram.

    Earlier, the world’s former WBC, WBA Super, IBF and IBO champion Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 КО) and Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 КО) participated in the traditional face off ceremony.

    Recall that Golovkin vs. Derevyanchenko fight will be held October 6 at the Madison Square Arena in the morning in New York. The fight will be aired live at 09:00 Nur-Sultan time.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Gennady Golovkin
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku