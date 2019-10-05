Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Golovkin makes final statement ahead of his fight vs. Derevyanchenko

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 October 2019, 11:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 КО) has made a statement ahead of his fight against Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 КО), Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

«I am thankful to all those who came to the weigh-in ceremony. Rakhmet! See you tomorrow! Can’t look forward to return to the ring!» Golovkin posted in Instagram.

Earlier, the world’s former WBC, WBA Super, IBF and IBO champion Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 КО) and Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 КО) participated in the traditional face off ceremony.

Recall that Golovkin vs. Derevyanchenko fight will be held October 6 at the Madison Square Arena in the morning in New York. The fight will be aired live at 09:00 Nur-Sultan time.

