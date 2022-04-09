Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Golovkin defeats Murata by TKO, claims WBA, IBF middleweight titles

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 April 2022, 18:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin defeated Japanese Ryota Murata by TKO in Saitama, Japan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

By beating Murata in their unification bout at the Super Arena, Golovkin took home both IBF, IBO and WBA Supermiddleweight belts.

Golovkin who celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday KOed Murata in the 9th round of their 12-round showdown.

The much-awaited bout was aired by Kazakhstan’s Qazsport and Qazaqstan TV channels.

It bears to remind that the Golovkin vs Murata unification bout had been postponed earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic and both boxers were out of action for past couple of years.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
