    Golovkin, Canelo weigh in ahead of trilogy fight

    17 September 2022, 10:55

    LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM The weigh-in ceremony ahead of the Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 КО) vs Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez (57-2-2, 39 КО) trilogy fight has been held in Las Vegas, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Golovkin weighed at 167.8 pounds (76.11kg) and Canelo weighed at 167.4 pounds (75.93kg).

    The long-awaited trilogy bout will take place at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 18 at 08:00 am Nur-Sultan time and will be broadcast live by two Kazakh TV channels – Qazsport and Qazastan.
