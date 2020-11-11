Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Golovkin back in BoxRec’s top-3 P4P rankings

    11 November 2020, 10:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The updated pound-for-pound professional boxing rankings are now available at BoxRec.com, Sports.kz reports.

    Topping the rankings are British Tyson Fury, American Errol Spence Jr., and Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin.

    Americans Deontay Wilder and Terence Crawford are 4th and 5th, respectively. British Anthony Joshua is 6th, and Filipino Manny Pacquiao - 7th.

    The rankings also include Russians Alexander Povetkin (8th) and Sergey Kovalev (9th) as well as American Shawn Porter (10th).

    Mexican Canelo Álvarez is not included in the rankings.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events