Golovkin back in BoxRec’s top-3 P4P rankings

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 November 2020, 10:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The updated pound-for-pound professional boxing rankings are now available at BoxRec.com, Sports.kz reports.

Topping the rankings are British Tyson Fury, American Errol Spence Jr., and Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin.

Americans Deontay Wilder and Terence Crawford are 4th and 5th, respectively. British Anthony Joshua is 6th, and Filipino Manny Pacquiao - 7th.

The rankings also include Russians Alexander Povetkin (8th) and Sergey Kovalev (9th) as well as American Shawn Porter (10th).

Mexican Canelo Álvarez is not included in the rankings.


