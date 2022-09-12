Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Golovkin arrives in Las Vegas for trilogy fight
12 September 2022, 09:18

Golovkin arrives in Las Vegas for trilogy fight

LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM WBA Super, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has arrived in Las Vegas with his team to hold his third bout vs Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez scheduled for September 17, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

«Landed in Vegas, ready for the Fight Week 🦾 #caneloGGG3 #triloGGGy,» he posted on his Instagram account.

In Kazakhstan, the fight will be broadcast live on September 18.

Photo: instagram.com/gggboxing


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kazakhstan to vie for gold U23 World Wrestling Championships
Skatov reaches Challenger Dove Men+Care Coquimbo 2 semifinals
Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan claims bronze at 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive