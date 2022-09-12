12 September 2022, 09:18

Golovkin arrives in Las Vegas for trilogy fight

LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM WBA Super, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has arrived in Las Vegas with his team to hold his third bout vs Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez scheduled for September 17, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

«Landed in Vegas, ready for the Fight Week 🦾 #caneloGGG3 #triloGGGy,» he posted on his Instagram account.

In Kazakhstan, the fight will be broadcast live on September 18.

Photo: instagram.com/gggboxing