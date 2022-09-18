Go to the main site
    Golovkin announces his future career plans

    18 September 2022, 11:21

    LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM World’s middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin states he does not plan to finish his career after today’s defeat from Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez in their trilogy fight, Kazinform reports.

    Today, both Canelo and GGG put an end to their rivalry. Canelo defended his world’s undisputed super middleweight champion’s title, while Gennady still remains WBA, IBF and IBO champion in a lower division.

    «Absolutely, I have great plans. I have a lot of opponents in sight. My congratulations to Canelo and to all boxing fans! Remember, guys, I have three middleweight belts! I’ll be back! I am still the champion!» he said in the post-fight interview.


    Photo: sports.kz


