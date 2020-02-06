Golovkin among world’s Top 5 boxers of decade

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Boxingscene.com website has published the first series of The Top Twenty Fighters of the Decade ranking, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin was placed the 4th after Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather and Terence Crawford.

«Only two accolades at middleweight have thus far escaped the grasp of the Kazakh knockout artist: the WBO belt and the lineal crown. Golovkin never had a chance at the former; there are still many who believe he earned the latter in his first battle with Saul Alvarez. While detractors pointed to a less than stellar middleweight class throughout his run, Golovkin faced a who’s who of the available top ten in much the same way Marvin Hagler and Bernard Hopkins did until the big names emerged. Golovkin carried on his wait with devastating authority, starting the decade with 18 straight knockouts and ultimately unifying three of the four major alphabet titles in the only division he’s ever called home,» the article reads.



