Golovkin, Alimkhanuly ranked among world's 100 best pound-for-pound boxers

14 December 2022, 08:28
ASTANA. KAZINFORM ESPN TV channel has compiled the world’s Top-100 pound-for-pound best boxers, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

The list includes two world’s middleweight champions from Kazakhstan – WBA Super/IBF/IBO Gennady Golovkin (42-2-1, 37KO) and WBO champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8KO).

40-year-old Golovkin stands 21st in the ranking, and 29-year-old Alimkhanuly is 90th.

World’s absolute champion in bantamweight, Japanese fighter Naoya Inoue (24-0, 21KO) tops the ranking.


Photo: sports.kz


