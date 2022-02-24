Go to the main site
    Golovchenko to visit Kazakhstan for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

    24 February 2022, 14:38

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko will leave for Kazakhstan to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting that will take place in Nur-Sultan on 24-25 February, BelTA has learned.

    The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting will be held in a narrow and expanded format. The heads of delegations will also meet with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, BelTA reports.

    In addition to that, Roman Golovchenko is set to hold working meetings with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Head of the Kyrgyzstan President Administration Akylbek Zhaparov, Kazakhstan Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Uzbekistan Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

    According to the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will review progress to implement the agreement on traceability of goods imported into the EAEU customs territory and the agreement on the use of navigation seals in the EAEU to track shipments. They will also discuss a roadmap to expand cooperation in civil aircraft manufacturing in the EAEU countries in 2022-2023, a report on the current state and development prospects of the EAEU integrated information system.

    In addition to that, the agenda includes the review of the EAEU joint project Eurasian Agroexpress that provides for accelerated container rail and multi-modal transportation of agricultural products. The parties will also discuss amendments to the EAEU Treaty regarding indirect taxes for selling goods to individuals using e-commerce, as well as the participation of Uzbekistan in individual EAEU initiatives.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
