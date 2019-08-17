Go to the main site
    Golden Warrior from Atyrau Museum to be showcased in St. Petersburg

    17 August 2019, 14:52

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Golden Warrior from Atyrau-based Museum of Local History will be showcased at the State Museum of the History of Saint Petersburg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As per theAgreement signed with the State Museum of the History of Saint Petersburg, theGolden Warrior will be exhibited at the Commandant's House of Peter and Paul Fortress for 20 days,Director of Atyrau Museum of Local History Rashida Kharipova says.

    The GoldenMan who is believed to be a leader of aSarmat tribe (II century AD) and lived in the Pre-Caspian area was discovered duringthe excavation of the Araltyube burial mound 20 years ago.

    The manwas called the Golden Warrior for numerous precious metal decorations, such asa staff with a golden griffon, a sword, a dagger and a quiver with arrow-heads. The residents of Saint Petersburg will beable to get familiarized with the exhibits of the Museum and with a richhistory of the region where more than a hundred of burial mounds areconcentrated.

    Amemorandum of cooperation between the two museums will be signed as part of theexhibition.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

