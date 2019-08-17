Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Golden Warrior from Atyrau Museum to be showcased in St. Petersburg

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 August 2019, 14:52
Golden Warrior from Atyrau Museum to be showcased in St. Petersburg

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Golden Warrior from Atyrau-based Museum of Local History will be showcased at the State Museum of the History of Saint Petersburg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As per the Agreement signed with the State Museum of the History of Saint Petersburg, the Golden Warrior will be exhibited at the Commandant's House of Peter and Paul Fortress for 20 days, Director of Atyrau Museum of Local History Rashida Kharipova says.

The Golden Man who is believed to be a leader of a Sarmat tribe (II century AD) and lived in the Pre-Caspian area was discovered during the excavation of the Araltyube burial mound 20 years ago.

The man was called the Golden Warrior for numerous precious metal decorations, such as a staff with a golden griffon, a sword, a dagger and a quiver with arrow-heads. The residents of Saint Petersburg will be able to get familiarized with the exhibits of the Museum and with a rich history of the region where more than a hundred of burial mounds are concentrated.

A memorandum of cooperation between the two museums will be signed as part of the exhibition.

Kazakhstan and Russia   Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands