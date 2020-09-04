Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Cultural Heritage

    Golden treasure unearthed in E Kazakhstan

    4 September 2020, 10:33

    TARBAGATAI DISTRICT. KAZINFORM Another sensational discovery is made in the Yleke Sazy valley in Tarbagatai district, the regional information centre reports.

    A group of scientists of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University led by archeologist and professor Abdesh Tileubayev unearthed artifacts containing Saki ruler’s horse harness decorations. Its presentation was held at the regional local history museum.


    There were found 85 golden pieces, probably, the fragments of the main horse harness dated to the V-IV centuries B.C. Some of them are quite unique.


    All the pieces are very beautiful and made very carefully. Most of the horse harness fragments are made of thick gold sheet, and thick foil.

    Besides, the bronze and gold-casting smithy was found 50 m away from the burial mound.



    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan Culture Interesting facts and stories
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region