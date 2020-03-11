Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Golden Man to tour India

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 March 2020, 11:43
NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM The Great Steppe: Time. Space. Culture exhibition will open at the National Museum of India in New Delhi on March 18.

It will run until April 19 within the Golden Man’s World Tour international project under the Rukhani Janghyru program.

The centerpiece of the exhibition is the Golden Man, the best known archeological discovery in the history of Kazakhstan. The Golden Man was unearthed in 1969 at the Issyk burial mound 50 km eastwards Almaty. More than 4,000 pieces of golden jewelry were discovered there.

The Golden Man exhibition was showcased in 12 museums of the world so far. It is purposed to show the world the rich historical and cultural legacy of Kazakhstan. The exhibition features the unique archaeological findings unearthed at the Saka burial mounds in West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions, central and southern parts of Kazakhstan. 292 highlights will be displayed at large.

