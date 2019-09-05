«Golden Man» to be showcased in Ankara

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Golden Man or the Golden Warrior – one of the most famous and important archeological findings of Kazakhstan – will be displayed at the exhibition «The History and Culture of the Great Steppe» in Ankara, Kazinform learnt from TURKSOY press service.

The event is organized in cooperation of TURKSOY with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey, the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ankara, the National Museum of Kazakhstan and the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations.

The exhibition will take place within the project launched by Kazakhstan under the motto «The Golden Man in Museums of the World» and is aimed at introducing antique and traditional artifacts of the Great Steppe to the amateurs of art.

The most important item to be displayed at the exhibition will be The Golden Man which was excavated from the Issyk burial site near Almaty in Kazakhstan and is one of the symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan today. The archeological finding was named the Golden Man being completely covered with gold ornaments from its headgear to the tip of its boots. It is also known as the «Kazakh Tutankhamun».

The exhibition already held in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia, China, Poland, South Korea and Uzbekistan until today within the framework of the project «The Golden Man in Museums of the World» will be open at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations from September 12th to October 12th, 2019 in Ankara.

Besides, the exhibition will feature more than 200 items dating back to the civilizations of the Great Steppe.