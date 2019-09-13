'Golden Man' exhibition opens doors in Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - On September 12, as part of the international project, the exhibition of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan named «The Great Steppe: History and Culture» opened its doors at the exhibition hall of the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara, Kazinform reports with the reference to Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, director of the National Museum, Facebook account.

The main attraction is «Golden Man» – the remains of a man and his gold body armor, as well as other precious funerary artifacts that are considered some of the most striking archaeological discoveries of the 20th century. According to the statement, «Golden Man» is one of the national symbols of Kazakhstan. Gold jewelry form the crown of the ancient ruler of the Great Steppe «tulpars» (mythological winged horses similar to Pegasus) - have become the part of the national coat of arms of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the monument of the Golden Man was installed at the Republic Square in Almaty. The exhibition which is taking place within the framework of the project launched by Kazakhstan under the motto «The Golden Man in Museums of the World» is aimed at introducing antique and traditional artifacts of the Great Steppe to amateurs of art. Within the framework of the large-scale project the exhibition was held with great success in the museums of Belarus, Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Poland, South Korea, Tatarstan, Uzbekistan and Northern Macedonia.

In total, the exhibition presents 207 items from the collections of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The presented masterpieces of ancient and medieval art of Kazakhstan are only a small part of the creations of nameless masters of the past reflecting the originality of the Great Steppe heritage.

Note that the remains of the «Golden Man» or Altyn Adam were found in 1969 during archaeological excavations at the Saka burial places in Kazakhstan. The tomb of the ancient warrior also contained more than 4,000 items made of gold, such as details used to decorate clothes as well as jewelry and household utensils.