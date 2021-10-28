Golden Horde is the pinnacle of civilization – governor of Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The international science to practice conference ‘Ulyq Ulys – Altyn Orda’ is underway in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Dauren Abayev greeted participants of the conference and conveyed the congratulations and wishes of success from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In his remarks at the conference, akim (governor) of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov also greeted those present at the event, welcoming them in the city of Atyrau. According to him, Atyrau is the historical place which was the cradle of the Golden Horde, the pinnacle of civilization.

He went on to remind that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set the task of in-depth study of the ancient cities in the Kazakh lands and the Golden Horde which holds a special place in the history of the Kazakh statehood.

Governor Dosmukhambetov also added that the region is honored to host the international science to practice conference ‘Ulyq Ulys – Altyn Orda’ dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

Earlier it was reported that the event had brought together over 30 Kazakhstani researchers as well as experts from Europe, America, Turkey, Japan, Russia, and Ukraine.

The work of the science to practice conference is divided into four sections. Its participants are set to discuss the issues relating to the history of the Golden Horde, the place of Saraishyk town in the Golden Horde, archeological research in medieval Kyshlak, folklore of the Golden Horde and many more.

As part of the conference, an exhibition of the artefacts discovered during the archeological excavations in the towns of Saraishyk, Aktobe-Laeti in the territory of Atyrau region will take place.



