Golden Horde is important component of Kazakhs’ cultural code – President

SOCHI. KAZINFORM The Golden Horde is one of important components of the cultural code of the Kazakhs. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it addressing the participants of the plenary session on «World Order from the Viewpoint of the East» held as part of the 16th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Russia’s Sochi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As for Kazakhstan, you know, that this country is a Eurasian one. Of course, the major part of its territory is located in Asia. However, we should not forget that 4 percent of the territory of Kazakhstan or about 120,000 square kilometers are in the Eurasian continent,» the President said.

«We are located at the intersection of Islamic, Confucian and Eastern Christian civilizations. The Great Silk Road, the Golden Horde, Eurasianism are the important components of the Kazakh people’s cultural code,» he stressed.