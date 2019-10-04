Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Golden Horde is important component of Kazakhs’ cultural code – President

    4 October 2019, 01:00

    SOCHI. KAZINFORM The Golden Horde is one of important components of the cultural code of the Kazakhs. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it addressing the participants of the plenary session on «World Order from the Viewpoint of the East» held as part of the 16th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Russia’s Sochi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As for Kazakhstan, you know, that this country is a Eurasian one. Of course, the major part of its territory is located in Asia. However, we should not forget that 4 percent of the territory of Kazakhstan or about 120,000 square kilometers are in the Eurasian continent,» the President said.

    «We are located at the intersection of Islamic, Confucian and Eastern Christian civilizations. The Great Silk Road, the Golden Horde, Eurasianism are the important components of the Kazakh people’s cultural code,» he stressed.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Eurasia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies