Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Golden Globes 2020: All the winners and live updates

    6 January 2020, 09:33

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM The Golden Globes are almost over (here's how to watch) and we've seen some big surprises.

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won best picture (comedy/musical) and best screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, Awkwafina won best actress in a comedy for The Farewell, Taron Egerton won best actor in a musical for Rocketman, Joker won for best original score, and Chernobyl won for best limited series and best supporting actor, the official website reads.

    Russell Crowe picked up a best acting award, but couldn't be there to accept it because he's in Australia battling the bushfire devastation. 1917's Sam Mendes took best director, Olivia Colman took best actress in a drama for The Crown, and Laura Dern helped Marriage Story take its first win with a supporting actress award. Succession took best TV drama series and best actor in a drama. Phoebe Waller-Bridge scored a big acting award for Fleabag, which also took home best comedy series.

    Notably, Game of Thrones' only nomination came for Kit Harington in the best actor in a drama TV series category (no, he didn't win).

    Check this post for live updates on winners.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Culture
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August