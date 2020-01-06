Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Golden Globes 2020: All the winners and live updates

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 January 2020, 09:33
LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM The Golden Globes are almost over (here's how to watch) and we've seen some big surprises.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won best picture (comedy/musical) and best screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, Awkwafina won best actress in a comedy for The Farewell, Taron Egerton won best actor in a musical for Rocketman, Joker won for best original score, and Chernobyl won for best limited series and best supporting actor, the official website reads.

Russell Crowe picked up a best acting award, but couldn't be there to accept it because he's in Australia battling the bushfire devastation. 1917's Sam Mendes took best director, Olivia Colman took best actress in a drama for The Crown, and Laura Dern helped Marriage Story take its first win with a supporting actress award. Succession took best TV drama series and best actor in a drama. Phoebe Waller-Bridge scored a big acting award for Fleabag, which also took home best comedy series.

Notably, Game of Thrones' only nomination came for Kit Harington in the best actor in a drama TV series category (no, he didn't win).

Check this post for live updates on winners.


