Golden Globe: 1917 gets best drama honors

ANKARA. KAZINFORM World War I drama 1917 took home the best drama crown from the 77th Golden Globe Awards late Sunday night, and its director Sam Mendes won best director.
At a ceremony in Los Angeles, Joaquin Phoenix grabbed best actor honors for his lead role in Joker, a decade after the late Heath Ledger won best supporting actor for playing a version of the same character in The Dark Knight, Anadolu Agency reports.
Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood got Best Musical or Comedy, and its director/screenwriter Quentin Tarantino won for best screenplay.
Brad Pitt got best supporting actor nods for his role in Tarantino’s latest.
The Golden Globes, handed out each year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are seen as a bellwether for the main event, the Oscars, set for Feb. 10.
To win best picture, 1917 beat out The Two Popes, The Irishman, Joker, and Marriage Story.
Awkwafina got the best actress nod for her role in The Farewell, making her the first Asian to win the award in Golden Globes history.
But while enjoying acclaim for being among the best in movies and television, at least one award winner was not about to let the turmoil in the larger world be forgotten.
Accepting the award for best supporting actress in a limited series on TV, Patricia Arquette said: «I'm so grateful to be here and celebrate this but also I know tonight, January 5, 2020, we're not going to look back on this night. In the history books, we will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America.»
Here is the full list of winners and categories:
Golden Globes winners
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Director – Motion Picture
Sam Mendes, 1917
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman - Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Missing Link
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language
Parasite
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy