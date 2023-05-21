Golden Friendship documentary about Kazakhstan-China coop released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex released Golden Friendship, a new documentary about bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan and China are important strategic partners. Dynamically developing China is one of the key and reliable trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan. China highly appreciates the Kazakh President's striving to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and China. During the meeting with Xi Jinping, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted friendly relations between the two nations.

The documentary features an extract of the interview with head of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies Yerkin Tukumov, who shared views on a visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and China.

Besides, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev told about the continuation of the political dialogue between Kazakhstan and China.



