Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      East Kazakhstan region

    Golden equestrian jewelries unearthed in E Kazakhstan rgn

    22 August 2022 15:15

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Golden equestrian jewelries were discovered during archeological excavations in Kurchum district, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A team of archeologists led by Zeinolla Samashev made a scientific discovery after finding golden equestrian jewelries during digging works at a mound in Kurchum district.

    It was found that the house was owned by a Saka tribe king. Though the mound was looted, two stashes remained intact. Metal stirrups depicting hunting scenes were dug up. The finds are on display in the museum in Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

    In addition, the archeologists recreated the image of a musician-warrior and ancient musical instruments, found in one of the mounds in the Eleke sazy valley, Tarbagataisk district.

    The region is to host an international forum Altai – the golden cradle of the Turkic world in September.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #East Kazakhstan region #History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan