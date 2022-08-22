Golden equestrian jewelries unearthed in E Kazakhstan rgn

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Golden equestrian jewelries were discovered during archeological excavations in Kurchum district, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A team of archeologists led by Zeinolla Samashev made a scientific discovery after finding golden equestrian jewelries during digging works at a mound in Kurchum district.

It was found that the house was owned by a Saka tribe king. Though the mound was looted, two stashes remained intact. Metal stirrups depicting hunting scenes were dug up. The finds are on display in the museum in Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

In addition, the archeologists recreated the image of a musician-warrior and ancient musical instruments, found in one of the mounds in the Eleke sazy valley, Tarbagataisk district.

The region is to host an international forum Altai – the golden cradle of the Turkic world in September.



