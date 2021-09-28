Gold of the Great Steppe expo kicks off in Cambridge University's Fitzwilliam Museum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Gold of the Great Steppe exhibition unveiled today at the Cambridge University's Fitzwilliam Museum. It features an exposition of archeologists of the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

According to the information center of East Kazakhstan region, Luke Syson, the Director of the Fitzwilliam Museum, said that it is a great opportunity to re-write the history of the world thanks to the artifacts unearthed quite recently, literally some months ago. The key is to showcase not only the artifacts but also the whole archeological process and expert knowledge applied in Kazakhstan.

East Kazakhstan Governor Daniyal Akhmetov took part in the opening ceremony. Addressing those present he expressed hope that the exposition will not only show the world the unique artifacts but also become one of the links of the chain of multicultural exchange between Kazakhstan and the UK. «The Gold of the Great Steppe is another step to strengthening cooperation between the two countries. It symbolizes high level of friendliness and mutual respect. It will show the world the civilization of nomadic Saka people, who lived in the Great Steppe in I century B.C.,» he noted.

The artifacts discovered in the Bereli and Yeleke Sazy burial mounds are on display. They were discovered by the Kazakh archeologists at the sites dated back to 7-6 centuries B.C.

Among the artifacts is the burial mound of a young archer, dated back to 6-5 centuries B.C. His apparel counts some 15,000 golden items. His remainss were found in 2018.

The exhibition will last until January 30.



