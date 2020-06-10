Gold and forex reserves of Kazakhstan hit USD 31.5 bln

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «The volume of gold and forex reserves of Kazakhstan hit its high since fall 2017,» Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Aliya Moldabekova said.

The reserves grew in May by USD 950 mln up to USD 31.5 bln, hitting its high since 2017. Gold portfolio decreased slightly despite slight gold price growth from USD 1,717 to 1,726 per ounce. In May the National Bank sold refined gold worth USD 250 mln to the National Fund.

The total investment revenue of the National Fund for May made USD 670 mln.



