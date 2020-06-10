Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Gold and forex reserves of Kazakhstan hit USD 31.5 bln

    10 June 2020, 11:04

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «The volume of gold and forex reserves of Kazakhstan hit its high since fall 2017,» Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Aliya Moldabekova said.

    The reserves grew in May by USD 950 mln up to USD 31.5 bln, hitting its high since 2017. Gold portfolio decreased slightly despite slight gold price growth from USD 1,717 to 1,726 per ounce. In May the National Bank sold refined gold worth USD 250 mln to the National Fund.

    The total investment revenue of the National Fund for May made USD 670 mln.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays