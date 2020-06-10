Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Gold and forex reserves of Kazakhstan hit USD 31.5 bln

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 June 2020, 11:04
Gold and forex reserves of Kazakhstan hit USD 31.5 bln

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «The volume of gold and forex reserves of Kazakhstan hit its high since fall 2017,» Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Aliya Moldabekova said.

The reserves grew in May by USD 950 mln up to USD 31.5 bln, hitting its high since 2017. Gold portfolio decreased slightly despite slight gold price growth from USD 1,717 to 1,726 per ounce. In May the National Bank sold refined gold worth USD 250 mln to the National Fund.

The total investment revenue of the National Fund for May made USD 670 mln.


Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital