Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Globally COVID-19 situation is worsening: WHO chief

9 June 2020, 09:53
Globally COVID-19 situation is worsening: WHO chief

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that although the situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening.

According to Tedros, more than 100,000 cases have been reported to the WHO in nine of the past 10 days, and on June 7, more than 136,000 cases were reported, «the most in a single day so far.»

«Almost 7 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported to WHO, and almost 400,000 deaths,» Tedros said.

As for the situation in Africa, the WHO chief said that most countries there are still experiencing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, with some reporting cases in new geographic areas.

«We also see increasing numbers of cases in parts of Eastern Europe and Central Asia,» he told reporters.

The WHO chief also reminded those countries with positive signs to avoid «complacency,» since most people globally are still susceptible to infection.

«More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,» he said.

Source: Xinhua


Coronavirus   WHO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year