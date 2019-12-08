Go to the main site
    Global warming is robbing world's oceans of oxygen

    8 December 2019, 12:23

    MADRID. KAZINFORM The amount of oxygen in the world's oceans decreased by 2 percent between 1960 and 2010 and is expected to go down by a further 3-4 percent by the year 2100 as a result of global warming, something that will have an effect on habitats and the coastal economies that depend on them.

    This situation was outlined in a report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) - «Ocean deoxygenation: Everyone's problem» - presented Saturday at the United Nations climate change summit in Madrid, EFE-EPA reports.

