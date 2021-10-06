Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Politics

Global security system is failing, Maulen Ashimbayev

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 October 2021, 11:35
Global security system is failing, Maulen Ashimbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev and head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions commented on the global geopolitical situation, Kazinform reports.

«Alongside with the coronavirus pandemic in the past few years another global problems of the present-day world have aggravated. We see mounting of international tension caused by geopolitical, geoeconomics factors. The global security system is failing. Former structure for ensuring security, including key international organizations and strategic international agreements do not work effectively as before, and the new ones have not been created yet and hardly be created in the coming decades,» Maulen Ashimbayev told opening the session of the Congress.

He stressed that sanctions, unfortunately, became common tools in international politics.

«The number and geography of conflicts is not decreasing. Situation in Syria, Afghanistan and other countries remains complicated. Pandemic further aggravated distressful situation of people in conflict zones and refugees. Amid the continuing local conflicts contradictions between the key geopolitical players have aggravated. On the other hand, global responsibility of the key world players has been devaluating,» the Speaker noted.

He also noted that the said trends intensify such important challenges and threats for humanity as poverty, inequality between developed and developing countries, including digital inequality, terrorism and radical ideology. Growth of intolerance in some regions raises concern.


Security   Coronavirus   Senate   Kazakhstan   Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11