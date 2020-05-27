Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Global oil consumption to fall by $1 trillion in 2020 due to pandemic, experts say

27 May 2020, 18:18
Global oil consumption to fall by $1 trillion in 2020 due to pandemic, experts say

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Consumers’ oil expenses will drop by $1 trillion in 2020 to $2.5 trillion as a result of the pandemic-related quarantine measures globally, the International Energy Agency (IEA) wrote in its report on energy investment on Wednesday.

After the Covid-19 crisis brought large swathes of the world economy to a standstill in a matter of months, the Agency now expects global investment to plummet by 20%, or almost $400 bln, compared with last year. Prior to the outbreak, its experts projected energy investment to rise by 2% in 2020, which could have become the largest investment growth since the 2014 crisis, TASS reports.

«A combination of falling demand, lower prices and a rise in cases of non-payment of bills means that energy revenues going to governments and industry are set to fall by well over $1 trillion in 2020,» according to the report.

Investment in the oil and gas sector is expected to drop by 32%, or by almost $250 bln, whereas investment in the coal industry - by 15%, or by almost $20 bln. Overall, global energy will be short of 20% of investment compared with the previous year as they will decline to $1.5 trillion, the Energy said.

Source: TASS


Energy   Oil & Gas   World News  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events