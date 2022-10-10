Global Media Congress to attract distinguished speakers from media sector

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, ADNEC Group has announced a list of speakers for the three-day conference held as part of the Global Media Congress during November 15-17, 2022. The list includes several top media executives from across the world, representing multiple continents and regions, and making the event a truly global platform for a vibrant dialogue on the future of the media industry.

Organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the first edition of the Global Media Congress will see an exhibition and a specialised conference that focuses on the latest developments in and the future of the media sector, WAM reports.

The event provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative ventures that will bolster the development of the media sector, ensuring its long-term sustainability, and the continued provision of solid, reliable and highly credible content. The conference hosted as part of the event’s agenda, the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East, under the theme «Shaping the Future of the Media Industry,» aims to unite the entire media sector to exchange groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of the industry.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Global Media Congress, said, «The lineup of speakers for the Conference represents governments, multiple media platforms, and academic specialisations. Our aim is to foster a dialogue across media practitioners and regulators that will result in effective solutions for the challenges and a comprehensive roadmap for a bright future.»

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said, «The distinguished speakers of the Global Media Congress, drawn from a variety of geographies and platforms, will offer invaluable insights for members of the media. Bringing a galaxy of top media experts from across the globe will facilitate transfer and exchange of knowledge and ideas that can contribute to the development of the media sector.»

The list of confirmed speakers includes, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications; Monica Mutsvangwa , Minister - Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services from Zimbabwe; Wayne Borg, Managing Director, Media, Entertainment, Culture & Fashion Industries of NEOM from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Najib Gouiaa, CEO of MediaCity from Mauritius; Adrian Monck, Managing Director, Head of Public & Social Engagement at the World Economic Forum from Switzerland; Zubair Timol, Vice President, Culture, at Meltwater from the UAE; Javier Villanueva, CEO of Mega Media from Chile; Sofie Hvitved, Futurist, Senior Advisor & Head of Media, at Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies from Denmark; Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO at Indian Express Online from India; Philippe Petitpont, Co-Founder and CEO of Newsbridge from France; and Adrian Wells, Managing Director of ENEX from Luxembourg.

With over 150 companies specialised in the media and production industry participating, the Congress is a world-class stage where buyers and sellers can meet, learn, network, do business, and explore new products, solutions, and technologies, providing an unmissable opportunity to take a great leap forward for the region’s and the world’s media sector.

To register for the Global Media Congress, visit here:

https://globalmediacongress.ae/en/



