    Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2019 to run October 24-31

    20 October 2019, 14:11

    PARIS. KAZINFORM The yearly Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week, initiated in 2012, is led by UNESCO in cooperation with GAPMIL, UNAOC and the MIL and Intercultural Dialogue (MILID) University Network.

    It unites diverse actors committed to promoting MIL as a way to foster social inclusion and intercultural dialogue.

    The eight annual global celebration of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week will be celebrated from 24 to 31 October 2019. Global MIL Week 2019 highlights will include the Ninth MILID Conference and the Youth Agenda Forum, to be held in Gothenburg (Sweden), from 24 to 26 September 2019, the UNESCO official website reads.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

