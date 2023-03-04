Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 trillion in 2022: Investopia Conference

4 March 2023, 14:39
Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 trillion in 2022: Investopia Conference Photo: WAM

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - A panel discussion at the Investopia 2023 Conference that concluded today in Abu Dhabi cast light on the global luxury market's rapid and remarkable recovery, as well as its future aspirations, WAM reports.

A number of business leaders attended the session, titled «Global Luxury Brands: Key Trends and New Governance«including Patrick Chalhoub - CEO - Chalhoub Group, and Altagamma Chairman, Matteo Lunelli, who focused on the rise of e-commerce as well as future growth and investment prospects.
Patrick Chalhoub said that he has seen the growth of his business and its associated brands in the region and emphasised on how quickly the fashion and cosmetics industry is advancing globally.

Matteo Lunelli noted that luxury brands recovered considerably after the epidemic, with its global market surging 21% to €1.3 trillion in sale by 2022.

Markets are currently shifting toward consumers of luxury products around the world, who are estimated to number 400 million people and projected to increase to 500 million people by 2030.


Теги:
Read also
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week
Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Italy's population shrinks by 0.3% in 2022
Head of Japan NPO indicted for facilitating overseas organ transplant
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News