Global leaders send congratulations to Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Leaders of foreign countries are sending their congratulations to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the Capital City Day and Elbasy’s birthday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.

In his congratulatory telegram President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin emphasized that impressive success achieved by Kazakhstan in social, economic and political development is associated with the name of the First President.

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping praised achievements in strengthening and development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and China, adding that he values Nursultan Nazarbayev’s contribution to the development of the bilateral relations.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, commended Nursultan Nazarbayev’s contribution to deepening of all-round cooperation between the Kazakh and Uzbek nations. «Thanks to your fruitful activity and wise foreign policy Kazakhstan has earned a remarkable standing in the international arena,» his congratulatory message reads.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, in turn, stressed the role Elbasy played in the prosperity of independent Kazakhstan. «All grandiose achievements of modern Kazakhstan in socioeconomic and political realm are associated with your name,» he wrote.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wished the First President of Kazakhstan solid health and many success in his activity for the sake of Kazakhstan’s prosperity. He expressed hope that the solid foundation of partnership between Ukraine and Kazakhstan laid by Nursultan Nazarbayev will further serve to deepen mutually profitable cooperation in the interests of the two nations.

In his congratulatory telegram President of South Korea Moon Jae-in recalled his meeting with Elbasy in 2019 and the way he was impressed with his extensive experience and wisdom. «You played a key role in what Kazakhstan achieved during 30 years of its independence,» he added.