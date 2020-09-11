Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Global leaders pledge ‘quantum leap’ towards fully funding COVID-19 vaccines and treatments

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 September 2020, 14:39
Global leaders pledge ‘quantum leap’ towards fully funding COVID-19 vaccines and treatments

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Global leaders, including more than 30 Heads of State and Ministers, have underlined their commitment towards fast-tracking the development and production of COVID-19 tests, medicines and vaccines, that will be available for anyone, anywhere, who needs them, WAM reports.

Following a virtual meeting on Thursday, they pledged to advocate for the $35 billion still required for the Access to COVID-19 Tools, ACT, Accelerator, to realise the goal of producing two billion vaccine doses, 245 million treatments and 500 million tests.

«We acknowledge the urgency of catalysing a step-change in political support and financing for the ACT-Accelerator in order to enable it to deliver on its mission of accelerating the discovery and deployment of new COVID-19 tools to all people, everywhere,» they said in a statement.

The ACT-Accelerator was launched in April and so far has received $2.7 billion, or less than one-tenth of the necessary financing.

The virtual gathering held on Thursday marked the inaugural meeting of its Facilitation Council.

The ACT-Accelerator was launched in April and so far has received $2.7 billion, or less than one-tenth of the necessary financing.

The virtual gathering held on Thursday marked the inaugural meeting of its Facilitation Council.

In his keynote address, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for «a quantum leap in funding» to help get the world back on track again.

«We now need $35 billion more to go from set-up to scale and impact. There is a real urgency in these numbers. Without an infusion of $15 billion over the next three months, beginning immediately, we will lose the window of opportunity,» he warned.

The ACT-Accelerator has already delivered substantial returns, according to the World Health Organisation, WHO, co-organisers of the meeting, alongside the European Commission.

The UN agency reported that more than 170 countries are now engaged in a COVID-19 Vaccine Facility, one of four pillars under the accelerator. Ten vaccine candidates are currently being evaluated, nine of which are in clinical trials.


Coronavirus   UN   World News   WHO   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023