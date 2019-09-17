Go to the main site
    Global Innovation Summit kicks off in Nur-Sultan

    17 September 2019, 11:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Global Innovation Summit-2019 themed «Transformation of competitiveness! Nations - energy - industries - cities - talents» has kicked off in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It is informed that Nur-Sultan is welcoming the 10th anniversary meeting. The event is being held for the first time in Central Asia.

    In his speech Alikhan Smailov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and Minister of Finance, noted that Kazakhstan pays special attention to long-term, sustainable growth.

    Alikhan Smailov added that our economy is growing at a steady pace. Kazakhstan is 28th in the World Bank's Doing Business ranking. Moreover, our country has engaged 59th row in the Global Competitiveness Index calculated by the World Economic Forum. In August the current year Moody's rating agency affirmed Kazakhstan's investment rating raising its estimation from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’.

    It should be noted that every year the summit brings together leading economists, financiers, representatives of public policy, engineering and exact sciences.

    The event is organized by the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

    Alzhanova Raushan

