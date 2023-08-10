Global Green Growth Institute interested in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan

SEOUL. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov held a meeting with Ban Ki-moon, 8th UN Secretary-General, President of the Assembly and Chair of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea, including within the framework of GGGI.

Ban Ki-moon emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan as a key partner and stated that he supports the political and economic reforms of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue cooperation in order to promote sustainable development and active use of green technologies.