Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Global economy may drop more than 5% in case of second pandemic wave

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 July 2020, 18:58
Global economy may drop more than 5% in case of second pandemic wave

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The global economy may decline by more than 5% if the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic occurred, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with reporters of the Komsomolskaya Pravda publishing house.

The IMF revised its outlook downward for global GDP earlier, which is expected to sink by 4.9% this year and grow by 5.4% next year, TASS reports.

«The global economy may drop by more than 5%,» Medvedev said, responding to a question about developments in the event of a second pandemic wave. «Our economy will also sink deeper,» he noted.

«However, if the pandemic is able to be dealt with, and we expect that and proactively work for this purpose, then the recovery could be fairly quick,» the official added. There are «actually no» other objective causes for a crisis affecting the global and domestic economies, apart from the pandemic or a drop in energy prices, Medvedev added.


Coronavirus   Economy   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital