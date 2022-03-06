Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Global COVID-19 deaths near 6 mln: WHO

    6 March 2022, 13:45

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM The number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide is close to 6 million, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

    Globally, there have been 440,807,756 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 5,978,096 deaths, reported to WHO as of Friday, according to the international health watchdog's dashboard, Xinhua reports.

    The Europe region topped the list with 181,275,264 confirmed cases, while the Americas ranked second with 147,655,931 confirmed cases.

    The United States, India and Brazil were the top three countries with the highest number of confirmed cases, it said.

    The WHO also reported that nearly 10.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally as of Feb. 27.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News WHO COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events