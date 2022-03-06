Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Global COVID-19 deaths near 6 mln: WHO

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 March 2022, 13:45
Global COVID-19 deaths near 6 mln: WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide is close to 6 million, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Globally, there have been 440,807,756 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 5,978,096 deaths, reported to WHO as of Friday, according to the international health watchdog's dashboard, Xinhua reports.

The Europe region topped the list with 181,275,264 confirmed cases, while the Americas ranked second with 147,655,931 confirmed cases.

The United States, India and Brazil were the top three countries with the highest number of confirmed cases, it said.

The WHO also reported that nearly 10.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally as of Feb. 27.


Coronavirus   World News   WHO   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year