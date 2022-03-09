Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Global COVID-19 death toll tops 6 mln: WHO

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 March 2022, 07:45
GENEVA. KAZINFORM The worldwide death toll inflicted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed six million, reaching 6,004,421 as of Tuesday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Globally, as of 4:31 p.m. CET on Tuesday, there have been 446,511,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,004,421 deaths, reported to WHO, Xinhua reports.

The U.S. has the highest cumulative numbers of both confirmed cases and deaths, with more than 78 million confirmed cases and 951,348 deaths, accounting for 17.6 percent and 15.8 percent of the world's totals respectively.

The U.S. is followed by India and Brazil, which have recorded confirmed cases exceeding 42 million and 29 million respectively, as well as 515,210 and 652,143 deaths.

In terms of WHO regional offices, the Americas and Europe have so far reported more than 148 million and 183 million confirmed cases respectively. The two regions' respective death toll stands at 2,649,627 and 1,891,911.


