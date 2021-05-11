Global COVID-19 cases, deaths reach plateau - WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths has reached «an unacceptably high plateau», with more than 5.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 90,000 deaths last week, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva on Monday.

