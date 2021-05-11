Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Global COVID-19 cases, deaths reach plateau - WHO

    11 May 2021, 07:42

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths has reached «an unacceptably high plateau», with more than 5.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 90,000 deaths last week, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva on Monday.

    «Globally, we are now seeing a plateauing in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with declines in most regions including the Americas and Europe, the two worst-affected regions,» he said. «But it’s an unacceptably high plateau, with more than 5.4 million reported COVID-19 cases and almost 90,000 deaths last week,»TASS reports.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News WHO COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
    FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events